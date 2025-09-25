'Environment conservation' tema karon sa QOT '25

Timely ang tema karong tuiga tungod sa mga kontrobersiyal nga panghitabo sa nasod nga dako ang epekto sa kalikopan ug katawhan, environment conservation ang adbokasiya sa mga kandidata.

"The theme was chosen to give importance to the saving the environment. The queens were trained for this advocacy with partner NGOs such as Philippine Earth Justice Center to amplify the voice of environment conservation," matod ni Christian Barral, ang kasamtangan nga pageant director sa QOT.

Lakip sa mga kandidata sila si Vincee Jane Gingoyon Gabato sa Upper Mangga, Kimberly Abella sa Mangga, Jane Smitch Garcia sa Filter Site, Jazty Abella sa Kalubihan, Jc Jane Dela Cruz sa Tisa Hills.

Mureen Atim Quijote sa Tambisan, Jera Chantella sa Kanhai, Jane Enriquez sa Mohon II, Sabby Villacorte sa Bayong, Sethy Arain sa Capaculan, Gelsie Daclan sa Tisa Proper, ug Chelsea Heart sa Kadasig Phase 2.

Mapasigarbuhong gibutyag ni Barral nga ang QOT mao ang usa sa labing mahinungdanon nga trans ug gay pageant sa dakbayan tungod sa tumong niini nga dili lamang ang paghatag og lingaw apan ang paghatag og bag-ong nawong ngadto sa publiko kabahin sa unsay mamahimong pwedeng matampo sa LGBTQIA+ community.

"First of all, it is the only pageant that is exclusive to young trans and gay Tisaanons who aspire to use the platform for their dreams and advocacies. Since the time of Herty Lopez and continued by Christian Barral, the Queen of Tisa has been producing queens with substance and grace.

"This is the only pageant that has an extensive pre pageant activities that trains the queens to be the true champions of their advocacies."

Ang mananaog isip Queen of Tisa - Universe makadawat of P15,000, Queen of Tisa - World makadawat og P12,000, Queen of Tisa - International makadawat og P10,000, Queen of Tisa - Earth makadawat og P7,000, ug Queen of Tisa - Tourism makadawat og P5,000.

Diha sa Tisa II Elementary School ang coronation night niini karong gabii, Biyernes, Septiyembre 26, 2025. / HBL