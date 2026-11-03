EO ni Marcos magtugot sa mga tunghaan mosuspenso sa klase

Si Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. nagpagawas og executive order (EO) nga nagtugot sa mga eskwelahan sa pagsuspenso o pagpadayon sa face-to-face classes (F2F) depende sa ilang independente nga mga pagtimbang-timbang sa risgo sa kaluwasan atol sa mga kalamidad ug uban pang delikado nga mga kondisyon.

Ang EO 130, nga gipatik niadtong Nobiyembre 3, 2026, human gipirmahan sa Oktubre 28, nagtukod og giya sa pagsuspenso ug pagpadayon sa klase ug trabaho sa mga institusyon sa edukasyon.

Pinaagi niini, ang mga awtorisadong opisyal sa tunghaan makadeklarar na og granular nga pagsuspenso sa klase kon adunay hulga sa kaluwasan ug panglawas sa mga estudyante ug personahe, basta walay gideklarar nga pagsuspenso ang lokal nga kagamhanan.

“The power to suspend includes the authority to postpone, cancel, or temporarily discontinue in-person classes and activities, and onsite work, in whole or in part, as may be necessary to protect the safety and welfare of learners and personnel,” matod sa EO.

“The power to resume includes the authority to reinstate in-person classes and activities, and onsite work, and to correspondingly lift the alternative work arrangements implemented during the period of suspension, upon determination, based on the applicable safety assessment, that conditions are safe for the return of learners and personnel,” dugang niini.

Hinuon, gipahinumdoman sa EO nga ang pagsuspende sa mga klase nga face-to-face wala nagpasabot nga awtomatiko sab nga masuspende ang pagkat-on.

“Educational institutions and learning centers shall, whenever feasible and appropriate, implement learning continuity measures consistent with the policies of the ECCD (Early Childhood Care and Development) Council, DepEd (Department of Education), Ched (Commission on Higher Education), Tesda (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority), and other agencies operating or supervising specialized educational institutions and learning centers, to ensure that learning continues despite the suspension of in-person classes,” saysay sa EO.

“The specific learning continuity measures, delivery modalities, institutional planning requirements, funding considerations, and the grounds or criteria for the implementation of alternative learning continuity measures shall be prescribed in the guidelines issued pursuant to this Order,” dugang niini.

Gipahibalo na sa DepEd kaniadto nga kon ang lokal nga temperatura moabot sa 42 degrees Celsius atol sa kusog nga El Niño, ang usa ka eskwelahan mahimong suspendihon ang klase—bisan ang face-to-face o online—human makig-alayon sa hingtungdan nga lokal nga yunit sa gobiyerno. /