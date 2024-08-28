Eraserheads mopasundayag sa UAAP opening

Mopasundayag ang bantugang banda sa Pilipinas nga mao ang Eraserheads sa opening ceremony sa University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) karong Septiyembre 7, 2024 sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ning maong kalihukan, kompleto ang orihinal nga mga sakop sa iconic rock band sa nasod nga sila si Ely Buendia, Marcus Adoro, Raymund Marasigan, ug Buddy Zabala.

Ang mo-host sa kalihukan mao ang alma mater sa mga sakop sa Eraserheads nga mao ang University of the Philippines (UP).

“We’re happy that the Eraserheads are going to share their magic with the UAAP as we start Season 87. Saktong-sakto ‘yung mangyayaring ito sa theme natin for this season,” pamahayag ni UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development (OASD) director Bo Perasol nga napatik sa Spin.ph.

Gilaumang tukaron sa Eraserheads ang ilang sikat nga mga kanta sama sa “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “With a Smile,” “Ligaya,” ug uban pa. / ESL