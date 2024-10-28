Estatuwa ni Wade gi-unveil sa Heat

Gipakita na sa Miami Heat ang estatuwa sa ilang all-time leading scorer nga si Dwyane Wade kagahapon, Lunes, Oktubre 28, 2024 (PH time).

Ang estatuwa nga maoy labing unang gihimo alang sa usa ka magduduwa sa Heat, nahiluna sa gawas sa Kaseya Center, ang homecourt sa Heat sa National Basketball Asssociation (NBA).

“This is crazy,” matod ni Wade. “I wanted to feel this. Life goes by so fast and it’s very rare that we get to feel things, because we’re always off to the next thing. ... I wanted to feel this, man. I wanted to look at it.”/Gikan sa AP