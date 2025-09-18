Etang leads early qualifiers

VETERAN cue artist Ricky Etang led seven others as the first qualifiers for the Last 16 round of the Jancor 10-Ball Summer Tournament (Handicapped), which kicked off Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at the Jancor Billiard Center on V. Gullas (formerly Manalili) Street, Cebu City.

Etang, a native of San Fernando, Cebu, advanced after securing a victory in the first round of eliminations.

Joining him in the Last 16 are John Makawili (Basak, San Nicolas), Bayani Portallo (Lapu-Lapu City), Joseph Berdan (Tisa, Cebu City), John Anthon Tabes (Mananga 2, Talisay City), Francis De Guia (Urgellio St., Cebu City) and Erwin Jan Dalogdog (Dumlog, Talisay).

The tournament, which is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, September 20, follows a four-day elimination format, with the top four players each day advancing to complete the Top 16.

From the Top 16, the knockout rounds will begin to determine the Top 8, which will be followed immediately by the semifinals.

A total cash prize of P40,000 is at stake for the winners. The champion will receive P20,000, while the runner-up will get P8,000, the third placer P5,000 and the fourth placer will take home P2,500.

Players who make it to the Top 8 will also receive a consolation prize of P500 each, while those who reach the Top 16 will get a free tournament T-shirt.

This annual competition is hosted by Al Cor Billiard Hall owner Allan “Toriao” Cortes. / JBM