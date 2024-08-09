Ex-chairman sa Comelec, 3 ka kauban giakusahan sa US

Ang kanhi chairman sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) nga si Andres Bautista, uban sa 3 ka uban pa, gikasuhan sa US federal grand jury sa Southern District of Florida tungod sa ilang giingong pag-apil sa bribery ug money laundering nga mga iskema nga may kalabotan sa 2016 nga presidential elections.

Sa usa ka pahayag nga gipagawas sa US Department of Justice, giingon nga tali sa 2015 hangtod 2018, si Bautista gituohan nga nakadawat og labing menos $1 milyon nga mga suholan.

Ang pundo giingong gipaagi sa usa ka network sa sobra nga gisukod nga mga kontrata alang sa voting machines, nga gi-manipula aron makahimo og usa ka slush fund.

Kini nga pundo gigamit aron itago ang mga suhulan, nga gitumong sa pag-impluwensya sa pag-award ug pagpabilin sa mga kontrata ug sa pagseguro sa mga bayad nga may kalabotan sa eleksyon.

"To conceal and disguise the nature and purpose of the corrupt payments, the co-conspirators used coded language to refer to the slush fund and caused the creation of fraudulent contracts and sham loan agreements to justify transfers. The co-conspirators then allegedly laundered funds related to the bribery scheme through bank accounts located in Asia, Europe, and the United States, including in the Southern District of Florida," sumala sa justice department.

Si Roger Alejandro Pinate Martinez, 49, usa ka Venezuelan nga nagpuyo sa Boca Raton, Florida, ug si Jorge Miguel Vasquez, 62, usa ka US citizen nga nagpuyo sa Davie, Florida, kauban ni Elie Moreno, 44, usa ka dual citizen sa Venezuela ug Israel, giapil usab sa iskema ug atubangon ang daghang mga kaso, lakip na ang conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) ug conspiracy to commit money laundering. Wala giingon sa justice department ang ngalan sa kompanya; bisan pa, nahisubay nga si Martinez usa ka executive sa Smartmatic, ang service provider para sa Comelec sa daghang Philippine national ug local elections.

Ang kaso gipangulohan sa Homeland Security Investigations’ El Dorado Task Force ug gisuportahan sa Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation Miami./ JGS