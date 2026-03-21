Fake LTO agent busted after traffic violation

A MAN who claimed to be a deputized agent of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) was found to have no authority after a traffic violation incident in Cebu City on Friday, March 20, 2026, authorities said.

Personnel of the Cebu City Transportation Office flagged down a private vehicle around 4:30 p.m. along N. Bacalso Ave. for illegally entering the designated Bus Rapid Transit lane.

During the apprehension, a passenger in the vehicle, who was wearing a GONZCAF Security ID sling, instructed the driver not to present a valid driver’s license and claimed he was a deputized LTO agent.

The individual reportedly asserted authority over the situation and took photos of the traffic enforcers, allegedly threatening to report them to the LTO.

However, verification by LTO 7 confirmed that the individual has no deputation or official affiliation with the agency.

LTO 7 Director Atty. Wendel Dinglasan said the agency is evaluating the filing of criminal charges against the individual for impersonating an LTO deputized agent.

The LTO reiterated its commitment to uphold the integrity of its deputation program and warned the public against falsely claiming authority.

Authorities also urged the public to report individuals misrepresenting themselves as LTO personnel to the nearest LTO office or law enforcement agency. / PR