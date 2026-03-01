Fake online bookings sa Sugbo sulbaron

Ning nagsingabot nga ting-init ug walay hunong nga mga taho bahin sa online scams, ang Cebu Association of Local Tourism Officers (Calto) nipahugot sa ilang mga lakang aron mapugngan ang nagkadaghang mga kaso sa peke nga online booking sa Probinsya sa Sugbo.

Si Calto President Earl Endab, kinsa nagsilbe usab nga Municipal Tourism Officer sa Badian, nibutyag sa SunStar Cebu sa usa ka online interbiyu niadtong Dominggo, Marso 1, 2026, nga nakig-alayon na sila sa Cebu Provincial Tourism Office aron masulbad kini nga isyu.

“The Cebu Association of Local Tourism Officers together with the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office had come up with measures in addressing the concerns of online scams,” matod ni Enda.

Lakip sa mga lakang nga gihimo, sumala ni Endab, mao ang pag-update ug pagmantala sa lista sa lehitimong tourism establishments sa mga opisyal nga social media pages sa mga LGU.

“Each tourism office updated the list of legitimate establishments and published it on their respective social media platforms to guide the public,” pasabot ni Endab.

Nakig-alayon usab ang Calto sa PNP Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU) aron maklaro ang mga protocol sa pag-report niini.

“We coordinated with the RACU on the proper protocols in reporting these issues to the authorities, which were discussed during meetings organized by the Provincial Tourism Office,” dugang ni Endab.

Aron mapalapdan ang kasayuran sa publiko, gikuha sa Calto ang tabang sa media partners niini aron mapahibalo ang netizens bahin sa mga nagpadayon nga scam.

Matod ni Endab, si Provincial Board Tourism Committee Chair Red Duterte niuyon usab nga susihon ang posibleng mga palisiya o balaod sa level sa probinsya.

Gidasig usab ang tourism offices nga makig-partner sa accredited booking platforms sama sa Hiverooms ug TechSupport.Ph alang sa mas luwas ug mas sistematiko nga online bookings.

Gibutyag ni Endab nga ang kasagarang modus sa mga scam naglakip sa “online booking ug daghang mga peke nga Facebook pages sa mga accommodation establishments.”

“It became rampant after the pandemic where the usual transactions are being done online,” pasabot ni Endab.

“The impact is revenue loss for our accommodation establishments and bad experience for our tourists.”

Nagpadayon ang monitoring karon, diin ang gikataho nga mga kaso naglakip sa mga dapit sa Badian, Sta. Fe sa Bantayan Island, ug Boljoon.

Gihisgutan sa Calto kining maong butang atol sa ilang unang quarter nga general meeting niadtong Pebrero 26, 2026, Governor’s Conference Hall sa Capitol Building. / CDF