FDA: Food supplement di gamiton nga tambal

Nagpahayag og kabalaka ang Food and Drug Administration (FDA) niadtong Miyerkules, Nobiyembre 3, 2025, mahitungod aning pagpamaligya sa food ug dietary supplements sa nasod.

Sa ilang Advisory No. 2025-1552, ang FDA niingon nga nabalaka sila sa posibleng kalibog nga mahimo sa maong mga produkto ngadto sa publiko.

“Despite prevailing rules and regulations on food and dietary supplements, the FDA is seriously concerned over the massive advertisement, promotion, and marketing of these products,” matod sa ahensiya.

“These may mislead some consumers into buying them as drugs or medicines to treat, cure, or prevent any disease,” dugang niini.

Gipasiugda sa ahensiya nga ang tanang food ug dietary supplements walay therapeutic claims ug dili gayud gamiton sa pagtambal sa mga sakit.

“We are warning the public against the use of food and dietary supplements for therapeutic purposes, as these products are not drugs or medicines and must not be used to treat, cure, or prevent any disease,” miingon ang FDA.

“All food and dietary supplements are only adjunct nutritional substances to support food intake and are not meant to replace prescribed drugs and medicines,” dugang niini.

Matod sa FDA, mao kini ang rason ngano nga ang maong mga produkto kinahanglan mosunod sa mga rekisito sa pag-label (labeling requirements), lakip na ang pahayag nga: “NO APPROVED THERAPEUTIC CLAIMS.”

Nanawagan sab kini sa mga doktor nga motabang sa hustong pagpahibalo sa publiko, labi na sa ilang mga pasyente. / Anton Banal / SunStar Philippines