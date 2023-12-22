Feliciano mi-resign isip pangulo sa Gubat sa Baha sa Cebu City

Human sa halos duha ka buwan human gitudlo ni Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, nakahukom si retired Major General Melquiades Feliciano nga mobiya sa iyang katungdanan isip hepe sa Task Force Gubat sa Baha (TFGB).

Sa dihang gihangyo nga kumpirmahon ang taho, si Feliciano nitug-an sa SunStar Cebu sa Biyernes, Disyembre 22, 2023, nga iyang gibiyaan ang posisyon niadtong Martes, Disyembre 19, tungod sa “loss of Interest.”

Ang TFGB usa ka grupo nga gitahasan sa pagpatuman sa mga lakang nga makatabang sa pagsumpo sa pagbaha ug pagpa­lambo sa mga lakang a­­ron maka­sukol ang dakba­yan sa Sugbo niini.

Iyang giklaro nga ang pag-resign kay labot lang sa iyang tahas isip chief implementer sa TFGB ug wala pay labot ang iyang katungdanan sa pagtudlo ni Rama kaniya isip Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) chairman.

“For the TFGB, yes. For MCWD, no,” matod ni Feliciano.

Niadtong Huwebes, Disyembre 21, usa ka Facebook post gikan sa Pulitika sa Sugbo ang gi-share sa Facebook account nga ginganla’g Nicolle Seno.

Gi-repost kini sa Cebu Updates Newsroom (usa ka Facebook group sa Cebu Updates) sa laing account nga ginganlan og Toni Cervantez.

Ang post naglakip sa screenshot sa TFGB group chat nga naghisgot bahin sa pag-resign ni Feliciano.

Gipangutana bahin sa mensahe sa Facebook, si Feliciano niingon nga gikan kini sa iyang asawa.

Gihatagan niya ang SunStar og pagtugot sa pagkutlo sa gi-post sa iyang asawa:

“Gen Mel takes his commitment seriously and he values (the) respect shown to him. To be called out yesterday by Mayor Mike in public ‘Mel if you want this job do your part’ that to him was an insult to his work ethics. More so when he was the one who was asked to help.”

“Prior to accepting the challenge of Gubat sa Baha he took time to study all materials made available to him. He met up with experts because he never say(s) yes unless he means it. I’m a witness to that one week of intense study and continues study up until last week.”

“Gen Mel values his reputation over and above anything. When he volunteers his services he is committed and gives it his all. But if he thinks he’s ineffective he will never hesitate to walk away. He’s a very simple man with a very simple but hard core standards. Respect is one of those at the top of his lists. He does not say much but he observes.”

“Maybe Mayor Mike meant it as a joke but Gen Mel does not take (a) statement like that lightly. For now, he does not see himself (as) effective. His expectations of the support for the task at hand simply does not match with what he has planned to implement for the realization of Mayor Mike’s vision. This is evident on (in) the 4 weeks he tried to set up (the) office. Of course he commends the river commanders and everyone for their work.”

“I’m not Gen Mel’s official spokesperson. I’m doing this actually without his permission because I do think those who asked the why deserve an explanation. Have a Merry Christmas everyone!”

Ang mensahe gipadala ni Mia Feliciano, asawa ni Mel­quiades, isip tubag sa pangutana ni Rene Ugsimar Borromeo kon nganong mibiya si Feliciano sa group chat.

Sa pangutana bahin sa hi­tabo dihang gikataho’ng na­na­wag kaniya si Rama sa publiko, si Feliciano wala magtumbok og petsa ug nagdumili sa paghatag og dugang detalye.