Filipino tourist namatay sa Hong Kong Disneyland ride

Gikumpirmar sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ang kamatayon sa usa ka 53 anyos nga Pilipinong turista sa Hong Kong.

“The Consulate General, through its Assistance-to-Nationals Section, confirmed the incident with the Lantau Police Headquarters and contacted the next of kin of the deceased to convey our heartfelt condolences and to assist them with the process of repatriating the deceased’s remains,” opisyal nga pamahayag sa DFA niadtong Sabado, Agusto 20, 2025.

“The Consulate General continues to coordinate with the local authorities and institutions concerned, while respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult time,” dugang sa DFA.

Sumala sa mga taho, ang Pilipinong turista nawad-an sa panimuot samtang nagsakay sa Frozen Ever After attraction sa Hong Kong Disneyland mga alas 10:00 sa buntag niadtong Biyernes, Agusto 29.

Gidali siya sa pagdala sa ospital apan gideklarar nga patay mga alas 11:30 sa buntag.

Ang inisyal nga imbestigasyon sa theme park nagpakita nga ang insidente walay kalabutan sa teknikal nga aspeto apan bisan pa niini, ang management temporaryong nisuspenso sa operasyon sa ride gikan sa Agusto 31 hangtod sa Septiyembre 19 alang sa pagpahamtang sa operational adjustments. / TPM / SunStar Philippines