Filipino 'unsung heroes' gipasidunggan ni Marcos

Gipasidunggan ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. niadtong Lunes, Agusto 26, 2024, ang 'unsung heroes' nga padayong nakatampo sa kalamboan sa nasod.

Sa usa ka pahayag samtang gisaulog sa nasod ang National Heroes Day, giila ni Marcos ang modernong mga bayani -- “the farmers who till our land, the wage earners who propel the Philippine economy, the teachers who shape the minds of the youth, the healthcare workers who save lives, the civil servants who respond to the needs of the public, and the everyday citizens who carry out simple acts of kindness to others.”

“Our heroes' stories of courage, resilience, and patriotism bear even greater significance now that we are on the journey to becoming a truly revitalized and united nation. From the valiant resistance of Lapu-Lapu against foreign invaders to the revolutionary spirit of Andres Bonifacio and the resolve of the Katipuneros, our rich heritage has been forged in the fires of struggle We remember the likes of Jose Rizal, Apolinario Mabini, Emilio Jacinto, and many others whose names resound through the ages, reminding us of the need to relentlessly strive and fight for a better future,” dugang sa presidente.

Giawhag ni Marcos ang mga Pilipino sa pagkuha og inspirasyon gikan sa kusog sa mga katigulangan sa nasod ug sa uban pinaagi sa pagpahinungod sa trabaho sa mahagiton apan makatuman nga tahas sa pagmugna og Bagong Pilipinas. / TPM / SunStar Philippines