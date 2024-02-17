Finance officer sa mga terorista nadakpan

Ang mga otoridad nakasikop niadtong Huwebes, Pebrero 15, 2024, sa usa ka most wanted, internationally-recognized terrorist sa usa ka operasyon sa Indanan, Sulu.

Siya ang gitumbok nga tig-apod-apod sa kwarta gikan sa international sources ngadto sa lokal nga mga turista.

Gianunsyo ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. sa press conference niadtong Huwebes, Pebrero 15, 2024, ang pagkasikop ni Myrna Ajilul Mabanza, 32, atol sa pag-serve sa warrant of arrest nga gipangulohan sa Criminal Investigation and Detection Group ( CIDG) uban sa lokal nga kapulisan mga alas 6:30 sa buntag sa Barangay Pasil, Indanan, Sulu.

Si Mabanza adunay standing warrant of arrest tungod sa mga kalapasan sa The Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012 ug The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 nga giisyu sa Zamboanga Regional Trial Court niadtong Disyembre 2023.

Gideklarar siya sa United States Defense isip “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” kauban ang Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) founder Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi ug late Daulah Islamiyah-Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) ug emir sa IS Philippine Isnilon Hapilon.

Siya biyuda sa usa ka Malaysian nga terorista nga gituohan nga nakaimpluwensya kaniya sa ideolohiya sa ISIL.

Si CIDG Director Major General Romeo Caramat niingon nga si Mabanza maoy nagdala sa pagbalhin sa mga pundo gikan sa mga international financiers ngadto sa lokal nga mga lider sa terorista, apil si Hapilon, sukad niadtong 2016.

Niadtong Abril 2016, mitabang usab siya sa pagpadali sa pagbiyahe sa usa ka representante sa Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) nga mibiyahe gikan sa Indonesia paingon sa Pilipinas alang sa usa ka miting tali kang Hapilon.

Ang representante sa JAD nibiyahe sa Pilipinas aron mopalit og mga armas alang sa ISIS-aligned forces sa Indonesia ug magtukod og mga kurso sa pagbansay alang sa pro-ISIS nga rekrut gikan sa Indonesia uban sa ISIS-Philippines.

Si Acorda niingon nga ang pagkasikop ni Mabanza dako og epekto sa lokal nga teroristang grupo tungod kay makaapekto kini sa ilang cash flow, nga gigamit sa pagdeploy sa mga pag-atake sa mga terorista.

“With regards to the effects on the operations most likely with the arrest of Myrna ang cash flow nila maaapektuhan yan definitely their operations will be affected,” matod niya.