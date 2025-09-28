FPRRD anaa sa makapabalaka nga kondisyon

Gipadayag ni Bise Presidente Sara Duterte ang kabalaka kalabot sa nagpadayon nga detensyon ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte (FPRRD) sa International Criminal Court (ICC) sa The Hague tungod sa “makahasol nga kondisyon” niini.

Sa usa ka pamahayag niadtong Sabado, Septiyembre 27, 2025, matod sa Bise Presidente nga nakadawat sila og kasaligan nga impormasyon nga si FPRRD nakit-an nga nawad-an og panimuot sa salog sa iyang kuwarto, usa ka butang nga wala gipahibalo kanila.

“The family was not informed of the accident and no explanation was given. These alarming developments raise grave concerns about the capacity of the ICC to guarantee the security and safety of FPRRD,” matod ni Sara.

“Even the most basic care for the complaint of an ingrown toenail — easily treatable — cannot be done swiftly. The ICC has persistently ignored the clear need for a 24-hour bedside caregiver,” dugang niya.

Matod ni Sara nga ang nagpadayon nga detensyon ni FPRRD ubos sa makahasol nga kondisyon dili lang usa ka dili makiangayon kondili, dili sab kini tawhanon.

“If the ICC is to remain true to its mandate as a court of justice, it cannot turn a blind eye to the health and wellness condition of FPRRD. To deprive an elderly man — abducted, denied his rights under Philippine law, and subjected to surveillance disguised as ‘welfare checks’ — of basic dignity and proper care is not justice. This is cruelty,” batbat ni Sara.

Sa lahi nga pamahayag, si Nicholas Kaufman, ang legal counsel ni FPRRD, niingon nga ang mga insidente diin ang iyang kliyente nahulog sa salog wala gipahibalo sa pamilya o kaniya sa sakto nga oras.

Matod ni Kautman nga human sa insidente, si FPRRD gidala sa ospital diin gisusi kini alang sa cranial ug brain injuries.

Ang tigpamaba sa ICC nga si Fadi El Abdallah wala mohatag og komenaryo kabahin sa insidente, nga adunay kalambigitan sa pribadong sitwasyon sa usa ka binilanggo. / TPM, SunStar Philippines