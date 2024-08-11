France kampiyon gihapon sa v’ball

Nadepensaan sa France ang ilang titulo human gilam­pornas ang Poland, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23, sa men's volleyball championship sa 2024 Paris Olympics didto sa South Pa­ris Arena kagahapon.

"It’s just crazy to win in front of these fans, our family, our friends, it’s amazing," matod sa 30-anyos nga outside hitter nga si Travor Clavenot, "It’s just incredible. It’s so amazing to win here in Paris in front of our fans."

Ang second-ranked France niharos sa Poland, 3-0, sa five-set championship alang sa ilang ikaduhang sunodsunod nga gold medals.

Sa wa pa nidaog ang France, ang U.S ug Soviet Union ra ang nakahimo og back-to-back titles sa men's volleyball.

Ang France gipangulohan ni Jean Patry sa iyang hard-hitting ug match-high 17 puntos lakip na niini ang iyang nindot nga service game nga miresulta og walo ka aces. / RSC