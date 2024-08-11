France kampiyon gihapon sa v’ball

Nadepensaan sa France ang ilang titulo human gilampornas ang Poland, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23, sa men's volleyball championship sa 2024 Paris Olympics didto sa South Paris Arena kagahapon.
"It’s just crazy to win in front of these fans, our family, our friends, it’s amazing," matod sa 30-anyos nga outside hitter nga si Travor Clavenot, "It’s just incredible. It’s so amazing to win here in Paris in front of our fans."
Ang second-ranked France niharos sa Poland, 3-0, sa five-set championship alang sa ilang ikaduhang sunodsunod nga gold medals.
Sa wa pa nidaog ang France, ang U.S ug Soviet Union ra ang nakahimo og back-to-back titles sa men's volleyball.
Ang France gipangulohan ni Jean Patry sa iyang hard-hitting ug match-high 17 puntos lakip na niini ang iyang nindot nga service game nga miresulta og walo ka aces. / RSC