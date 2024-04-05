Gadget kinahanglan i-enroll sa moapil sa internet voting

Uban sa internet voting nga gitakdang ilusad atol sa 2025 midterm polls, ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) niingon sa Biyernes, Abril 5, 2024, nga ang mga botante sa gawas sa nasod nga mogamit niini kinahanglang magparehistro sa ilang mga gadget isip kabahin sa ilang security measures.

Sa usa ka interbyo sa telebisyon, ang tigpamaba sa Comelec nga si John Rex Laudiangco niingon nga ang pagpa-enrol sa mga mobile gadgets maoy usa sa mga gikinahanglan sa internet voting.

“One main feature of the system is accessibility as mobile gadgets, cellphones, laptops, and computers can be used to vote,” matod ni Laudiangco.

“And as part of its security measures, there will be authentication, much like online banking, online financial institution. We must register these gadgets,” siya nidugang.

Sa linain nga pakighinabi, ang election official niingon nga ang impormasyon nga gigamit sa pag-enrol sa mga gadget itandi sa mga rekord sa rehistrasyon sa mga tag-iya.

“Whoever is the holder of the gadgets, to whom it is enrolled for, we will match it with the voter registration records before we acknowledge their rights to vote,” nipasabot si Laudiangco.

Sa sayo pa, gipahibalo sa Comelec nga ang internet voting system maoy primary mode nga gamiton sa overseas voting sunod tuig. / HDT sa SunStar Philippines