Galvez Jr. buot magtukod og Department of Peace

Nisugyot si Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. sa pagtukod sa usa ka Department of Peace hulip sa Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU).

Gipahibalo kini ni Galvez atol sa usa ka media briefing niadtong Miyerkules, Hulyo 3, 2024.

Matod ni Galvez, ang pagbaton og departamento sa kalinaw maoy motubag sa kasamtangang mga isyo sa buhatan, nga nag-ingon nga ang institutionalization sa agenda sa kalinaw sa gobyerno ug ang kasigurohan sa trabaho sa mga empleyado maoy rason sa iyang sugyot.

“Succeeding presidents eventually issued their executive orders to expand the mandate of the said office. As an institution, mahirap yung mga ginagawa ng mga tao namin. Hindi commensurate yung kanilang security of tenure at kanilang mga benefits that will give them the motivation to do more,” matod ni Galvez atol sa Kapihan sa Manila Bay sa Miyerkules, Hulyo 3, 2024.

Matod ni Galvez nga nagkuha usab siya og inspirasyon gikan sa best practices sa ubang mga nasod sa proseso sa paghimo og kalinaw, nga angay sundon sa Pilipinas.

“Nakita namin kasi na best practices ng other countries, meron talagang institution. Meron talagang Ministry or Department of Peace,” dason niya.

Matod ni Galves, ang nag-unang tahas sa OPAPRU mao ang pagpangulo sa proseso sa paghimo og kalinaw uban sa mga rebeldeng grupo.

Sa pagmugna og departamento sa kalinaw, malaumon si Galvez nga molapad ang mandato sa iyang buhatan ug mahiusa, magkahiusa, ug ma-institutionalize ang tanang mga inisyatibo sa kalinaw sa nangagi ug karon nga mga administrasyon.

Kaniadto nailhan nga Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP), ang OPAPRU opisyal nga gilusad pinaagi sa Executive Order 158 nga gipirmahan ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte niadtong Disyembre 2021. / Jover Vencio, UP Tacloban Intern