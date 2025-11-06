Garland gisugat og kadaugan

Tataw nga nadasig sa pagbalik sa ilang pambatong pointguard nga si Darius Garland, ang host Cleveland Cavaliers ninglampornas sa Philadelphia 76ers, 132-121, sa Huwebes, Nobiyembre 6, 2025 (PH time), sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Si Garland kinsa karon pa nakaduwa og balik human siya niagi og operasyon sa iyang toe injury niadtong Hunyo 2025, niamot og walo ka puntos ug upat ka assists sulod sa 26 ka minutos nga pagduwa.

“It was great to be back with the teammates. Being around them makes me happy,” matod ni Garland. / Gikan sa wires