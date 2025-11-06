Superbalita Cebu

Garland gisugat og kadaugan

Garland gisugat og kadaugan
Garland
Published on

Tataw nga nadasig sa pagbalik sa ilang pambatong pointguard nga si Darius Garland, ang host Cleveland Cavaliers ninglampornas sa Philadelphia 76ers, 132-121, sa Huwebes, Nobiyembre 6, 2025 (PH time), sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Si Garland kinsa karon pa nakaduwa og balik human siya niagi og operasyon sa iyang toe injury niadtong Hunyo 2025, niamot og walo ka puntos ug upat ka assists sulod sa 26 ka minutos nga pagduwa.

“It was great to be back with the teammates. Being around them makes me happy,” matod ni Garland. / Gikan sa wires

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph