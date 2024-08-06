GCash, gobyerno nag-uban batok financial cybercrime

Ang usa ka lig-on nga kultura sa pagtinabangay tali sa mga ahensya sa gobyerno ug pribadong sektor mao ang labing maayong paagi aron makunhuran ang epekto sa financial cybercrime sa atong katilingban.

Mao kini ang gipadayag atol sa bag-ohay nga financial cybercrime learning session nga gipangulohan sa Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas-Payments and Currency Investigation Group, Philippine Center for Transnational Crime ug Philippine National Police (PNP) sa pakig-uban sa GCash .

Gitapok sa maong kalihukan ang mga eksperto gikan sa nagkalain-laing ahensya sa gobyerno, lakip ang Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), International Police Philippines, ug Philippine National Police Anti-cybercrime Group (PNP). -ACG), kinsa nipaambit sa ilang mga panabut ug labing maayong paagi sa pagbuntog sa financial cybercrime.

“The sophisticated tactics employed by cyber criminals pose significant threats to our financial systems and personnel security. Addressing these challenges requires a united effort, and it is this spirit of collaboration that has brought us together today,” matod ni GCash Legal Counsel Atty. Takahiro Kenjie Aman.

“This lecture is part of our ongoing efforts to safeguard the public and fortify our defenses against financial cybercrime,” dugang niini.

Ang kalihukan gipahigayon sa Police Non-Commissioned Officers Association (PNCO) Club Cespo Building, Camp Crame sa Quezon City diin adunay mga mamumulong gikan sa DOJ, ang Philippine Center on Transnational Crime, ug ang matag usa nagtutok sa lokal ug internasyonal nga mga pamaagi sa pag-imbestigar ug pagdakop sa cybercriminals, lakip ang cybercrime prosecution ug litigation, imbestigasyon ug attribution, data privacy perspective sa cybercrime investigation ug prosecution, ug internasyonal nga koordinasyon alang sa cybercrime warrants.

Gipaambit usab sa mga mamumulong gikan sa GCash ang mga bag-ong estratehiya ug labing maayong pamaagi nga gigamit sa kompaniya aron mapanalipdan ang digital ecosystem niini.

“At GCash, we emphasize the importance of collective responsibility. Cybersecurity requires a united front and collaboration across all sectors to effectively combat cybercrimes. We believe that we should foster a culture of vigilance and cooperation among government agencies and the private sector and across industries so we can protect our digital space against evolving threats.

“This lecture is a crucial step in strengthening our collective efforts to protect the public and build a safer digital landscape,” matod ni GCash chief information security officer Migs Geronilla.

Sa usa sa mga diskusyon bahin sa prosekusyon sa financial cybercrime ug digital evidence, si Department of Justice - National Prosecution Service prosecutor Robin Landicho niingon nga “If private stakeholders like GCash and other corporations do not lend a hand and cooperate, how can we get ahead in solving cases? There is often confusion about what data is all about, so it’s crucial for us to understand electronic evidence today. Cybercrime is borderless and does not recognize any territory, race, or gender.”

Isip labing dako’ng digital ecosystem sa Pilipinas, ang GCash Group Data Protection Officer ug Head of Regulatory Technology Attorney Rob Real nipasabot usab sa iyang papel sa pagpanalipod sa users’ privacy ug pagmintinar sa pagsalig atol sa pinansyal nga cybercrime nga imbestigasyon.

“I hope we can understand the interplay of data privacy and financial cybercrime investigation. We have a lot of tools to combat cybercrime, and we need to understand its principles and considerations. By implementing robust data protection measures, balancing privacy with legal obligations, and maintaining transparency, GCash can effectively support investigations while preserving user trust and adhering to data privacy standards,” matod ni Atty. Real.

Sa pagsulbad sa legal ug pagtinabangay nga mga aspeto sa pag-imbestigar ug pag-prosecute sa mga krimen nga nahitabo sa digital realm, si Attorney GV Sosa sa DOJ, Office of Cybercrime niingon “International cooperation and cyber warrants are crucial in tackling cybercrime. International coordination ensures that cross-border cybercrimes are effectively managed through collaboration and shared resources, while cyber warrants provide the legal basis for accessing digital evidence. Both elements are essential for building a comprehensive and effective response to the evolving landscape of cyber threats.”

Atol sa kalihukan, ang GCash naghatag usab og katinuan sa kamahinungdanon sa pagamit sa advanced tools, mga pamaagi sa imbestigasyon, ug mga proseso sa attribution aron mabuntog ang cyber threats.

Naglakip kini sa pagamit sa mga advanced nga teknolohiya, sama sa AI, dagkong data analytics, ug pagkat-on sa makina.

“Cyber threats continue to evolve, and in terms of cybercrime, we are all exposed. Cybercriminals are highly innovative, adaptable, decentralized, and anonymous. It’s crucial to understand the available tools and their legal implications. At GCash, we constantly leverage technology to effectively investigate and attribute cybercrimes, providing a more secure and safer digital experience for millions of Filipinos,” matod sa GCash head of legal pursuance Atty. Dino Regalario.

Sa pag-ila sa nagkadako nga pagkaylap sa financial cybercrime sa Pilipinas, ang GCash nipasalig nga makigtambayayong sa mga ahensya sa gobyerno aron mapanalipdan ang publiko ug ang mga digital nga transaksyon, ug mosuporta sa mga kapabilidad sa pagpatuman sa balaod sa pag-imbestigar, paggukod, ug pagpugong sa cyber crimes aron masiguro ang mas luwas ug digital-ready nga nasod./ PR