GCash, M Lhuillier milagda og kasabotan alang sa Cico

Ang GCash, numero unong finance super app sa nasod, nipirma og kasabutan tali sa M Lhullier, ang labing dako nga non-bank financial services network sa Pilipinas, alang sa pagpalapad sa GCash cash-in and cash-out (Cico) nga serbisyo sa sa kapin sa 3,000 ka M Lhuillier nga mga sa­nga sa tibuok nasod.

Pinaagi niini, daghang mga tiggamit sa tibuok Pilipinas ang adunay access sa cash-in nga serbisyo nga hangtod sa P8,000 nga walay dugang bayrunon sa bisan asa nga mga sanga sa MLhuillier sa tibuok nasod.

Ang mga transaksyon sa cash-out, sa laing bahin, gipailalom sa minimum nga 2% nga bayrunon alang sa kantidad nga sobra sa P8,000 matag bulan.

“Our goal here is simple – make Filipino lives easier, more convenient, and more secure. We cannot think of a better way to do this than by teaming up with M Lhuillier...” matod ni Ren-Ren Reyes, president, and CEO sa G-Xchange, Inc. (GXI), ang mobile wallet operator sa GCash.

Ingon usab, ang pagkaanaa sa mga serbisyo sa GCash Cico mahimo usab nga mapuslanon sa mga kostumer sa MLhuillier. “This collaboration further strengthens our position as a trusted and innovative financial service provider in the country. We look forward to empowering more people with seamless access to digital transactions and contributing to the financial inclusion of more Filipinos. We are excited to embark on this journey of transforming how people ma­nage their finan­ces..” matod ni M Lhuillier president and CEO Michael Edward Lhuillier.