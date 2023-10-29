GCash, Metrobank mihatag og award sa outstanding Filipinos

Subay sa adbokasiya niini sa pagpalambo sa nation-building pinaagi sa financial technology, ang GCash, numero uno nga finance super app, naghatag pasidungog sa awardees sa bag-o lang nga Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos.

Ang awardees nakadawat og GCash credits isip timaan sa pagpasalamat sa ilang talagsaong serbisyo ngadto sa publiko, dili matarug nga gugma, ug epekto sa komunidad.

Usa ka paniudto nga gipasiugdahan sa Metrobank Foundation bag-o lang gipahigayon sa GT Tower International sa Ayala Avenue, Makati City aron pasidunggan ang awardees ug gitambongan sa mga presidente, direktor ug department heads sa Metrobank Foundation ug ubang mga subsidiary ug affiliates sa Metrobank.

Ang presidente ug chief exe­cutive officer sa GCash nga si Martha Sazon kabahin usab sa tinamod nga final board of judges, nga gipangulohan ni Sen. Francis Joseph G. Escudero ug kauban sa Korte Suprema sa Pilipinas nga si associate justice Henri Jean Paul B. Inting.

“We strive every day to serve more Filipinos and empower them through accessible financial services,. I believe that GCash, the Metrobank Foundation, and our awardees share a common goal, which is to improve the lives of our fellow Filipinos every day,” matod ni Sazon.

“You are role models for all of us, in a country that is hungry for true service. We celebrate you today as outstanding Filipinos, whose contributions have uplifted other Filipinos’ lives. You have all gone beyond performing your duties to hel­ping build our nation in your own ways. We are honored and humbled by your commitment and your exemplary efforts as dedicated public servants. We are excited to see how you extend your advocacy and continue to serve the nation with your future service,” matod ni GCash chief strategy officer Rowie Zamora, kinsa nitambong sa seremonya sa nangan sa GCash, arong pag-congra­tulate ug pagpresentar sa tokens ngadto sa awardees.

Mapasigarbuhon ang GCash nga mobarog uban sa Metrobank Foundation sa pag-ila ug pagpahalipay sa Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos of 2023.

Ang ilang dili matarug nga kadasig ug dedikasyon sa pagserbisyo sa komunidad, nagsilbi nga tinubdan sa inspirasyon sa tanan, ug ang GCash nagpabilin sa pasalig sa pagsuporta sa ilang halangdon nga mga paningkamot.