GCash misuporta sa BSP, DILG sa paglusad sa Paleng-QR Ph

Sa pagpadayon sa gipa­am­bit nga misyon aron ma­pausbaw ang pagsagop sa digital payment sa tibuok Pilipinas, ang Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) ug ang Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) nilunsad sa Paleng-QR Ph plus nga inisyatiba sa labing inila nga urban center sa nasod.

Kini gipahigayon sa dakbayan sa Quezon, sa pakigtambayayong sa GCash, ang numero unong finance super app sa nasod.

Ubos sa hiniusang inisyatiba, ang mga market vendor ug tricycle drivers sa Project 4 Public Market sa P. Tuazon daling makatransaksiyon sa ilang mga kustomer pinaagi sa GCash QR codes.

Nangulo sa paglusad mao sila si BSP deputy director Mynard Bryan Mojica, DILG undersecretary for barangay affairs Felicito Valmocino, Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte-Alimurung, Quezon City chief of Business Permits and Licensing Department Margie Santos, Committee on Markets councilor Vic Bernardo, QC Federation of Public Ang mga presidente sa Market Vendor nga si Liwayway Forte, ug GCash chief compliance officer Atty. Cef Sison.

“The joint Paleng-QR Ph initiative program aims to transition consumers from cash to digital and educate Filipinos on the benefits of cashless transactions. This is part of our national strategy for financial inclusion since 2022. We hope that through the Paleng-QR program, more and more Filipinos will become financially empowered. As such, with this initiative, we are closer to our goal of financial inclusion where no Filipino is left behind,” matod ni Mojica.

Atol sa paglusad, gipanawagan usab ni Mayor Belmonte-Alimurung ang dugang vendors, tricycle drivers, ingon man micro ug small entrepreneurs nga mosalmot sa maong programa nga gipatuman na karon sa walo ka mga merkado publiko sa dakbayan.

Ang programa makatabang usab sa LGU sa paghatag og mas sayon, mas paspas, ug mas luwas nga pag-apud-apod sa mga hinabang ngadto sa mga lungsoranon ug mas sayon ​​nga pagbayad sa buhis alang sa mga konstituwente pinaagi sa GCash app.

Sa bahin niini, ang GCash padayon nga nakigtambayayong sa iyang mga kauban aron mangulo sa inisyal nga nasudnong paglusad sa Paleng-QR Ph.

Anaa usab kini sa mga pag­lusad sa mga importanteng siyudad sa tibuok nasod lakip ang Baguio, Bangkerohan Public Market sa Davao City, Pasig City Mega Market , Antipolo Market Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (AMTODA), Lapu-Lapu Public Market sa Cebu, Mandaue Public Market, Tagbilaran, Bohol, Tarlac, Naga, Bacolod, ug Cotabato.

“We have a lot more plans at GCash and that includes onboarding more merchants, market vendors, and TODAs in line with our ‘Finance for All’ vision. We are the most favored financial payment system and we assure Filipinos that GCash is safe, secure, and convenient to use. We listen to our customers, and we try our very best to give the best platform not only in the Philippines but worldwide,” matod ni GCash Cluster Head of Public Sector and Partnerships Cathlyn Pavia.