GCash nag-level up sa access sa crypto currency

Ang stablecoin sa PayPal nga PayPal USD (PYUSD) anaa na karon sa merkado sa Pilipinas pinaagi sa GCash.

Kini nagpasabot nga ang mga user ug mga freelancer makasayon na sa pagpadala og PYUSD tokens uban sa ubos nga transaction fees ngadto sa GCrypto, ang in-app feature sa GCash nga gipalihok sa PDAX.

Ang mga GCrypto users mahimo usab nga mopalit, mobaligya, ug maggamit og PYUSD tokens sulod sa GCash app.

Ang PYUSD, nga gi-issue sa Paxos Trust Company, naghatag og mga benepisyo sa holders sama sa paspas ug segurado nga mga transaksyon.

“The launch of PYUSD on GCash marks a significant step forward in democratizing access to financial services, providing millions of users in the Philippines with seamless and affordable access to stablecoin technology,” matod ni Sheraz Shere, GM of Payments, Solana Foundation.

“Through this joint effort, we are creating opportunities for Filipinos to utilize cryptocurrency in their daily lives...” matod ni Kenneth Chua, chief business development officer sa PDAX.

Ang mga crypto currency nisikat tungod sa ilang seguradong teknolohiya nga naka­base sa blockchain nga nagtin-aw og kasaligan ug paspas nga mga transaksyon.

“Crypto, unlike centralized currencies, is digital, secure, and available for everyone,” matod ni GCash vice president and group head of new businesses Winsley Bangit.

Uban sa nagpadayon nga pagpalapad sa digital nga palibot, kini nga pahibalo nagpalig-on usab sa misyon sa GCash nga magpabilin nga mouyon sa trends ug pabor sa mga kustomer.

Aron makalingaw, paspas ug seguradong kasinatian sa pagpalit og crypto ug remittance, ang mga user kinahanglan nga labing minos 18 anyos ug adunay fully verified nga GCash account.

Ang mga kustomer kinahanglan usab i-update ang ilang profile information sulod sa miaging tulo ka tuig ug adunay verified email address.

Sa GCash App, i-tap ang Invest, ug i-click ang GCrypto.

I-tap ang “Get Started”. Sunod, isulod ang 6-digit authentication code, ug i-tap ang “Submit” ug i-tap ang “I Agree” sa terms and conditions.

Ang Risk Profile ug i-tap ang Submit. Basaha ang tanang kasabutan (sama sa Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy, ug uban pa. /PR