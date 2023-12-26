Gealon mi-resign isip pangu sa traffic

Si Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, kinsa gitudlo ni Ce­bu City Mayor Michael Ra­ma isip traffic czar niad­tong Septiyembre, ni-resign sa iyang katungdanan.

Si Gealon nisumiter sa iyang resignation letter ngadto kang Rama niadtong Sabado, Disyembre 23, 2023.

“I unequivocally accepted the appointment, Sir (addressed to Rama), along with the herculean task of traffic management and enforcement. Though the worsening traffic situation in the city is seemingly impossible to solve, I tried with what measly knowledge and ability I possess, in the best way I know how,” mabasa sa tipik sa suwat ni Gealon.

Matod niya nga iyang nakita nga mas maayo nga ihatag ang tahas ngadto nga mas dunay kapabilidad kay kaniya.

“It appears, however, Sir, that despite diligent and dedicated efforts exerted, there leaves much to be desired. I believe the functions of this office I hold is better dispensed with by another who is more able and capable, Sir,” suwat ni Gealon.

Sa suwat, gipasalamatan ni Gealon si Rama sa pagtudlo kaniya isip chairman sa Traffic Management and Coordina­tion Committee, ingon man sa pagkatudlo niya isip executive director sa Cebu City Transportation Office sa miaging administrasyon ni Rama.

Ang iyang resignation natukma u­­sab sa eksperimento sa paghimong one-way sa mga flyover sa Gov. M. Cuenco Ave. ug Archbi­shop Reyes Ave. nga napuno sa mga pagsuway sa mga netizen nga nakasinati og grabeng kahu­ot sa tra­piko sa mao nga mga kar­sada. (dugang taho ni REV)