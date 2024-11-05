George nasubhan og pildi isip 76er

Nasubhan og kulbahinam nga pildi si All-Star Paul George sa labing una niyang pagduwa isip sakop sa Philadelphia 76ers sa National Basketball Association.

Nahitabo kini kagahapon, Martes, Nobiyembre 5, 2024 (PH time) batok sa hosts Phoenix Suns, 116-118.

“The good thing about it is I was able to go out there and compete, free of any thoughts of my body holding up. I felt completely fine,” matod ni George, kinsa nimugna og 15 puntos.

Si George wala niduwa sa nag-unang lima ka mga tahas sa 76ers sa season kay nagapaalim kini sa iyang angol sa tuhod. / Gikan sa AP