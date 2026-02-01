George suspendido og 25 ka duwa

Gisilutan sa National Basketball Association (NBA) si Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George og 25 ka mga duwa nga suspensiyon tungod wa kini motuman sa anti-drug policy program sa liga.

Magsugod ang sus­pensiyon ni George karong adlawa ug makabalik lang kini karong Marso 25 na.

Si George nagkanayon nga ang maong resulta tungod sa iyang giinom mga medikasyon.

“Over the past few years, I've discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication," pasabot ni George.

Ang beterano nag-average og 16.0 puntos, 5.1 rebounds ug 3.7 assists sulod sa 27 ka duwa sa kasamtangang season sa NBA. / RSC