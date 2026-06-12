Gi-hack nga website sa Senado, gisusi sa PNP

Gisusi sa Philippine National Police (PNP) ang pag-hack sa website sa Senado, ug nisaad nga gukdon ang mga sad-an.

Magtinabangay ang PNP, ang Senado, ug ang mga awtoridad sa cybercrime aron imbestigahan ang pag-usab sa nawong (defacement) sa website sa Senado ug aron madala sa hustisya ang mga responsable niini.

Gimanduan ni PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ang Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) nga susihon ang sistema nganong nalutsan og hackers, dungan sa pagsubay sa digital footprint nga gibilin sa mga sad-an.

“While we are relieved that no sensitive or confidential data was compromised in this defacement, an attack on a vital government institution remains a serious breach of security,” matod ni Nartatez sa usa ka pamahayag niadtong Biyernes.

“The PNP, through the Anti-Cybercrime Group, will work closely with Senate officials and relevant government agencies to assess the incident, preserve digital evidence, strengthen cybersecurity measures to prevent similar attacks in the future, and identify and arrest the perpetrators behind this unauthorized modification,” dugang pa niya.

Ang insidente sa pag-hack, nga namatikdan niadtong Hunyo 11, naglambigit sa walay pagtugot nga pag-usab sa website sa Senado nga gipasangil ngadto sa grupo nga “Nullsec Philippines.”

Matod sa Senate Electronic Data Processing-Management Information System (EDP-MIS) Bureau, gi-activate dayon sa mga technical team ang mga security protocol aron mapugngan ang insidente ug masugdan ang usa ka komprehensibo nga imbestigasyon.

Gisaysay sa bureau nga ang website kasagaran nag-host sa mga dokumento nga accessible sa publiko, ug walay mga confidential nga rekord ang nabutyag sa maong paglapas.

Giangkon sa Nullsec Philippines ang responsibilidad pinaagi sa social media, diin ilang gihulagway ang pag-atake isip usa ka protesta batok sa giingong korapsyon sa gobyerno ug sa mga politikanhong dinastiya. / PNA