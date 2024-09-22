Giannis ang target sa Warriors?

Matod pa sa insider sa National Basketball Associa­tion (NBA) nga angay atngan sa fans ang lihok sa Golden State Warriors kala­bot sa posible nga trade kang Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Sigon ni the Athletic's Sam Amick sa The TK Show podcast nga dunay realistic change nga makadala og laing two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) sa Bay Area.

“One that I think is just always gonna be monitored around the NBA is if the wheels fall off the Bucks,” sulti ni A­mick kang Tim Kawakami. “We know that Joe Lacob has had dreams of Giannis coming the Warriors’ way for a very long time. Again, unlikely, but Khris Middleton is gonna be a free agent next summer… I think Giannis is worth monitoring.

Ang Warriors nangita og ma-tandem kang four-time NBA champion ug 2-time MVP Stephen Curry human ma trade si Klay Thompson sa Dallas Mavericks. / RSC