Giannis nasagmuyo sa kahimtang sa Bucks

Mireklamo na ang two-time MVP nga si Giannis Antetokounmpo sa gipakitang kalidad sa iyang teammates ug tibuok kampo sa Milwaukee Bucks sa 2024-2025 National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

Gipaambit ni Antetokounmpo ang iyang emosyon pagkahuman sa 116-94 nga kapildihan batok New York Knicks.

Natagak ang Bucks sa 2-7 record.

“Coming to New York, playing the way we’re playing, teams will not just give us games,” batbat ni Antetokounmpo. “Teams will not feel bad about us. We have to come out with the mentality that we’ve got to compete for every possession, one possession at a time.

“We’ve got to do a better job competing. We didn’t compete at all.”

Si Antetokounmpo mibuhat og 24 puntos ug 12 rebounds, samtang si Damian Lillard mihatag og 19. Apan wa na’y lain pa nga player ang nakadunol og dakong tabang sa opensa sa Bucks.

Matod ni Antetokounmpo nga dapat tas-an pa ang ihatag nga efforts sa iyang teammate para sila modaog. / RSC