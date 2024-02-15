Gibbons masaligon nga Ancajas ma-world champ

Alang kang MP promotions head Sean Gibbons, dako kaayo og kahigayunan si Jerwin Ancajas nga pildehon si Takuma Inoue sa ilang away sa WBA bantamweight division sa Kokugihhan Arena sa Tokyo, Japan sa Pebrero 24.

Sa taho sa philboxing.com, si Gibbons gikutlo nga mas kusgan si Ancajas ug haom kaayo si Inoue sa style sa Pinoy title challenger.

“This is the perfect style for Jerwin who’s a boxer, that’s why he’s called Pretty Boy, and Inoue’s a non-puncher. Jerwin’s really put in the work, returned to his roots at the Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite with Vincent Astrolabio and Alex Santisima giving him incredible rounds. Jerwin’s focused,” matod ni Gibbons.

Matod niya nga human sa away, masaligon siya nga si Ancajas mobarog nga bugtong Pinoy nga kampeyon sa boxing.

Ang Pilipinas wa karoy world champion sa natad sa boxing.

Mga judge sa championship fight mao sila si Luigi Boscarelli sa Italy, Kim Byung Moo sa South Korea ug Alex Levin sa Florida.

“Japan has always been a fair country,” matod ni Gibbons. “I hope they keep it that way. I hope the guy from South Korea and the guy from Italy are straight. I know the judge and referee from the US are good. I hope and pray for a fair decision both ways.”

Si Ancajas mobiyahe padulong sa Japan karong Do­minggo.

Matod sa iyang coach nga si Joven Jimenez, si Ancajas mo-box kang Inoue aron kini luyahon una pa nila kini tinguhaon nga tumbahon sa tunga-tunga o uwahi nga rounds.

Kon makigsinukliay og kinumo si Inoue, di kini nila atrasan.