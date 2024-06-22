Giddey supak sa plano sa OKC

Ang 21-anyos nga si Josh Giddey gi-trade sa Oklahoma City Thunder ngadto sa Chicago Bulls tungod kay gusto kini og mas active nga playing role sa team.

Si Thunder general manager Sam Presti niingon sa statement nga pagkahuman sa season ilang giplano nga gamiton si Giddey gikan sa bench para ma-maximize ang talents sa team.

Apan mibalibad ang 6-foot-8 Australian guard ug nangutana sa potensiyal nga oportunidad sa laing team.

“As we laid out to Josh how he could lean into his strengths and ultimately optimize our current roster and talent, it was hard to for him to envision, and conversations turned to him inquiring about potential opportunities elsewhere,” matod ni Presti. “As always was the case, Josh demonstrated the utmost professionalism throughout the discussions.”

Si Giddey mao ang No. 6 overall pick sa 2021 Draft ug nasulod kini sa All-Rookie second team.

Nag-average si Giddey og 16.6 puntos, 7.9 ka rebounds ug 6.2 ka assists sa iyang second season, pero miubos kini ngadto sa 12.3 puntos, 6.4 ka rebounds ug 4.8 ka assists sa 2023-24 season

Ang Thunder nitapos sa season nga top-seed sa Western Conference bitbit ang 57-25 nga (win-loss) rekord. Apan gipilde sila sa No. 5 Dallas Mavericks sa conference semifinals. / RSC