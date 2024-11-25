Gikondenar sa LCP ang hulga ni Duterte batok kang Marcos

Ang League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP), nga nagrepresentar sa 149 ka miyembro nga mga siyudad sa tibuok nasod, nipagawas og pahayag nga kusganong nagkondenar sa bag-o lang nga giluwatan nga naghulga sa kalig-on sa gobyerno nga gipangulohan ni Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

Sa pahayag, gitawag sa LCP ang pag-ulbo ni Bise Presidente Sara Duterte nga “reckless and unbecoming of her office,” tungod sa mga kabalaka sa mga komento nga nagsugyot og kadaot batok sa mga dagkong opisyal sa gobyerno, lakip ang presidente ug first family.

“Any suggestion or statement that the Vice President would be harmed and the heinous instruction of retaliation to, in turn, harm the President, the First Lady, the Speaker of the House, or any key government official is deeply irresponsible and a grave threat to our democracy and the rule of law,” tipik sa ilang statement.

Gipasiugda sa Liga nga ang ingon nga balikbalik ang grabe nga hulga sa demokrasya ug kaluwasan sa publiko, nga nag-awhag sa pagtapos sa makapahubag nga mga pulong ug pagbahinbahin nga pamatasan.

“The Filipino people deserve unity and decisive action, not unnecessary and harmful bickering,” dugang sa pamahayag.

Ang pahayag gipirmahan ni LCP Acting National President ug Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte ug LCP National Chairman ug Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez niadtong Dominggo, Nobyembre, 24, 2024. / CDF