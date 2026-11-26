Sagubangon na sa Gilas Pilipinas ang labing una nilang tahas sa 5th window sa FIBA World Cup Basketball Asian Qualifiers karong Biyernes sa alas 8 sa gabii, Nobiyembre 27, 2026, batok sa Syria sa Seremban, Malaysia.

Ning higayona, dili na magproblema ang Gilas sa gitas-on ug talento, nga naghatag og dugang kahinam ni coach Tim Cone sa paggiya sa Philippine national team.

Gikonsiderar nga usa kini sa labing lig-ong puwersa nga nahulma gikan sa pagsugod sa Gilas program.

“I think it’s one of the most powerful teams we have put together for at least this window since I’ve been the coach,” matod pa ni Cone, nga napatik sa www.pba.ph.

Mao kini nga magkadungan pagduwa sila si Kai Sotto (7-3), AJ Edu (6-10), Quentin Millora-Brown (6-10), Mike Philips (6-8), ug bag-ong naturalized player Bennie Boatwright (6-10).

Unya naa ang mga batan-ong sila si Dwight Ramos, Kevin Quiambao, ug Juan Gomez De Liano hasta ang mga beteranong sila si Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, Troy Rosario, ug CJ Perez.

Hinuon gipasabot ni Cone nga dili lang gitas-on ug talento ang gikinahanglan, mas mahinungdanon ang pagduwa isip usa ka puwersa.

“It’s not just about size or talent, but we have that great floor, and we have a really high ceiling if we can get everybody together,” pasabot ni Cone.

“It’s really about how we come together, how we play together, what kind of chemistry we develop and mindset, and all those things to go into making a great team,” ni Cone. / ESL