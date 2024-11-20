Gilas batok tall blacks karong gabii

Sagubangon sa Gilas Pilipinas ang labing lisod nilang tahas sa FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers sa ilang pagpakigbatok sa New Zealand Tall Blacks sa second window karong alas 7:30 sa Huwebes sa gabii, Nobiyembre 21, 2024, sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City.

Ang Gilas ug Tall Blacks kasamtangang nagbahin sa liderato sa Group B nga pulos naggunit og 2-0 nga rekord.

Ang modaog ning sangkaa makaseguro og puwesto sa 2025 FIBA Asia Cup nga ipahigayon sa Saudi Arabia.

Sa ilang katapusang upat ka mga engkuwentro sa FIBA tournaments, wala pa sukad nakatilaw og daog ang Gilas batok sa Tall Blacks.

Giangkon ni Gilas coach Tim Cone nga grabe ka lisod nga tahas ang pagbuntog sa Tall Blacks apan malaumon siya nga makaposte sila og surpresang daog tungod sa suporta sa gituohang magpunsisok nga home crowd.

“We want to certainly protect our home court. These are all very important to us. So I really expect us to be ready and motivate to play,” matod ni Cone nga napatik sa www.pba.ph.

Matod ni Cone nga gipangandaman nila og insakto ang pisikal nga duwa sa Tall Blacks.

“They are a tough, tough team. They are a physical team,” dugang ni Cone. “They’re a nation of rugby players, so they know how to play physically. It’s part of their culture. It’s not personal. It’s just the way they play. So that’s something we have to be conscious of.”

Ang mga sakop sa Gilas mao sila si naturalized player Justin Brownlee, June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Scottie Thompson, Calvin Oftana, Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar, Dwight Ramos, Kevin Quiambao, Chris Newsome, Carl Tamayo, ug Mason Amos. / ESL