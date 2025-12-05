Gilas lineup alang sa Seag kompleto na

Kompleto na ang puwersa sa Gilas Pilinas nga mokombati sa Southeast Asian Games (Seag) basketball nga ipahigayon karong Disyembre 9 hangtod 20, 2025, sa Thailand.

Ang puwersa sa Gilas ning higayona nga giyahan ni coach Norman Black, gilangkuban og professionals ug collegiate standouts.

“After a tedious back-and-forth due to initially unclear and constantly changing rules on player eligibility, we at the SBP have submitted this list to the local organizing committee, and it has been vetted and has undergone pre-approvals,” pamahayag sa Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) nga maoy basketball organizing body sa Pilipinas nga napatik sa www.gmanews.tv.

Morepresentar sa Pilipinas ning higayona mao sila si Jamie Malonzo, Dalph Panopio, Thirdy Ravena, Matthew Wright, Ray Parks, Ced Manzano, Justin Chua, Robert Bolick, Von Pessumal, Allen Liwag, Abu Tratter, ug Veejay Pre. / ESL