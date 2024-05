Gilupig ni Usyk si Fury

“I believe I won that fight,” matod ni Fury, kinsa nahagbong sa 34-1-1, 24KOs nga rekord. “I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority of them, and I believe it was one of those what-can-you-do, one of them ... decisions in boxing. We both put on a good fight, best we can do.”

Gitataw ni Fury nga gamiton niya ang iyang rematch clause sa kontrata.