Gimakmak sa Sixers ang Magic

Gigamit sa Philadelphia 76ers ang ilang depensa aron tapakan ang haw-ang nga nabiyaan sa ilang All-Star center nga si Joel Embiid ug makmakon ang hosts Orlando Magic, 112-92, ning Huwebes, Disyembre 28, 2023 (PH time) sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ang depensa sa 76ers gipahimuslan nila ni Ty­re­se Maxey, Tobias Harris ug De’Anthony Melton aron painiton ang ilang opensa.

Gipangulohan ni Ma­xey ang kadaugan pinaagi sa iyang 23 puntos samtang ningtampo og 22 puntos ma­tag usa sila si Harris ug Melton.

“We got deflections, got a lot of runouts. It was our first time trying some different things out there defensively,” matod ni Maxey. “It really worked, really helped us.”

Si Embiid, kinsa maoy kasamtangang MVP ug NBA leading scorer, nakapalta og duwa sa ikaduhang sunodsunod nga higayon tungod sa iyang angol (sprained right ankle).

“I think we certainly got to find another style to play because it’s so different when he’s there, and the first couple (games) weren’t great,” matod ni Sixers coach Nick Nurse.

“Playing well enough to give ourselves a chance to win is the main thing without Joel.”

Ang Magic gipangulohan ni Franz Wagner pinaagi sa iyang 24 puntos, nidugang og 20 puntos si Jalen Suggs samtang niamot og 19 puntos si Paolo Banchero.