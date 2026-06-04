Gin Kings 2-0 ang tinguha batok Tropang 5G

Duwa karon: 7:30 pm- Ginebra batok TNT

Kon ang resulta sa Game 1 maoy basehan, gilaumang kulbahinam ug moabot sa tumoy ang Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup finals series tali sa Brgy. Ginebra Gin Kings ug TNT Tropang 5G.

Sa Game 1 niadtong Miyerkules, Hunyo 3, 2026, nakuha sa Gin Kings ang munasginhawang kadaugan, 102-100, sa pagpangulo sa duha ka sunodsunod nga krusyal nga four-point shots ni RJ Abarrientos ug sa game-winner jumper ni import Justin Brownlee.

Karong Biyernes sa gabii, Hunyo 5, mosuway pagposte og 2-0 nga bintaha ang Gin Kings sa Game 2 ning best-of-seven series sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I expect the same kind of game in Game 2 and the rest of the series,” matod ni Ginebra coach Tim Cone nga napatik sa www.pba.ph.

Puntos matag usa:

Ginebra (102) - Abarrientos 24, Brownlee 23, Rosario 16, Thompson 15, Cu 9, J.Aguilar 7, Gray 6, Torres2.

TNT (100) – McCullough 25, Pogoy 22, Nambatac 19, Ganuelas-Rosser 12, Oftana 12, Heading 5, Khobuntin 5. / ESL