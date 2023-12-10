Gin Kings gidauban sa Fuel Masters

Higanteng team ang gidugang sa Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters sa listahan sa ilang mga biktima sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup.

Gibuntog sa Fuel Masters ang defending champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 82-77, atu­bangan sa sellout crowd sa newly-bulit FPJ Arena, San Jose, Batangas, Sabado sa gabie.

Mitali ang Phoenix Super LPG sa ikalimang sunodsunod nga daog ug miabante sa ikaduhang pwesto sa team standings bitbit ang 6-1 (win-loss) rekord, sunod sa undefeated nga Magnolia Chicken Timplados.

Mibangon ang Phoenix gikan sa 57-48 nga biya sa third quarter pinaagi sa 10-0 run nga gipangulohan sa eight straight points ni rookie Ken Tuffin, lakip na niini ang duha ka tres.

Naglabaw pa ang Gin Kings sa fourth quarter sa wa nagkumbiya og 10-5 run si Larry Muyang, Jayjay Alejandro ug import Jonathan Williams aron kontrolon ang duwa.

“We came back, played our game, we made our shots, we made some stops so praise to God,” matod ni Phoenix head coach Jamike Jarin.

“Like I always say, it’s always going to be selfless basketball. Try to move the ball, hit the open man, and so we did,” dugang niini. “We played well. I have to give credit to the boys. They deserved all the credit, they worked hard.”

Ang Gin Kings natagak sa ikatulong pwesto kauban ang Meralco Bolts nga adunay 4-1 nga baraha.