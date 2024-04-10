Gin Kings kinahanglang moratsada dayon: LA

Sa tan-aw sa pambatong pointguard sa Brgy. Ginebra Gin Kings nga si LA Tenorio, ang bati nilang pagsugod sa duwa maoy hinungdan nga nasugamak sila sa kapildihan sa miagi nilang duha ka mga duwa sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 48 Philippine Cup.

Nahitabo kini batok San Miguel Beermen, 95-92, ug nasundan batok sa Terrafirma Dyip, 91-85.

Tungod niini, nahagsa ang Gin Kings sa 3-3 nga rekord.

“I think the problem really is we can’t set the tone from the start. We have to start really well. Obviously sa mga panalo namin, we’re starting really well. And sa mga talo namin, we always start the game really flat,” matod sa cancer survivor nga magduduwa nga napatik sa www.pba.ph.

“We really have to take a look at that. Hirap din maghabol, catch up basketball.”

Batok sa Dyip, ngil-ad kaayo ang duwa sa Gin Kings sa 1st half ug tungod niini, napungot si coach Tim Cone ug niundang na pag-coach sa sayong bahin sa 3rd quarter.

Gitugyan na lang ni Cone ang paggiya sa Gin Kings ngadto sa iyang assistant nga si Richard Del Rosario hangtod nahuman ang duwa.

Hinuon, adunay nakita si Tenorio nga positibo gikan sa duha ka sunodsunod nilang kapildihan – kinahanglang mas mokayod sila og maayo.

“We have that sense of urgency already, especially coming in the middle of the conference. You can’t afford to make back-to-back losses again,” pasabot ni Tenorio.

Mobalik og duwa ang Gin Kings ugma, Abril 12, 2024, batok sa Blackwater Bossing sa Philsports Arena.

“Every team kapag kami ang kalaro, they’re going to play their best game and we really have to be ready for that from the start. Kaya ang importante, setting the tone from the start of the game,”asoy ni Tenorio. / ESL