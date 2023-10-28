Ginebra mikuha sa serbisyo ni Bishop

Tungod kay di pa man makaduwa si Justin Brownlee sa umaabot nga Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) season, napugos og pangita ang Barangay Ginebra San Miguel og laing import nga maoy motabang sa ilang kampanya sa Commissioner’s Cup.

Gipili sa Ginebra si Tony Bishop isip hulip sa legendary Ginebra import nga nawala sa lineup tungod sa resulta sa anti-doping test niini sa Asian Games.

“Our import is arriving today. We’re gonna have him in practice for the first time on Monday,” anunsiyo ni Ginebra coach Tim Cone sa programa nga One Ph’s Power and Play.

Dako nga tahas ang pulihan ni Bishop kay mao kini ang mogiya sa Ginebra sa ilang pagdepensa sa titulo.

“He was just about ready to go to Mexico to be an import, but we caught him just in time and we got him to come on over for us,” matod ni Cone. “He was a guy that we had such a tough time with, such a tough time defending because was so versatile, so level-headed.”

Si Bishop niduwa sa 2022 Governors’ Cup ubos sa Meralco Bolts diin napasidunggan siya isip Best Import of the Conference.

Apan napilde si Bishop ug Bolts sa Ginebra, 2-4, sa best-of-seven final series.