Gipahugtan sa AFP ang checkpoints human sa pagbanhig ni Macacua

Mas gipahugtan sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ang pagpatuman sa checkpoints ug uban pang security deployment human sa pag-ambush ngadto ni Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua sa Maguindanao del Norte niadtong Agusto 15, 2026.

Matod ni AFP Spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla sa press briefing sa Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City niadtong Martes, mas gipalig-on pa sa militar ang pagpatuman sa mga checkpoint ug uban pang deployment sa seguridad human sa maong insidente.

"With that incident, mas pinalawig pa natin even itong mga pag-conduct natin ng (We further enhanced the conduct of) checkpoints and other security deployments accordingly," sigon pa ni AFP Spokesperson Padilla atol sa press briefing sa Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City niadtong Martes, Agusto 18, 2026.

Masaligon si Padilla nga dili maapektuhan sa maong insidente ang umaabot nga eleksyon sa BARMM.

"So we're making sure in all fronts that this is conducted peacefully and ma-i-express ng ating mga kababayang Bangsamoro yung kanilang inherent right to choose their own leaders," dugang niya.

Gipasiugda sa AFP spokesperson nga padayon ang koordinasyon sa militar uban sa tanang hingtungdan nga ahensiya ug stakeholders aron maseguro ang malinawon ug hapsay nga pagpatuman sa umaabot nga BARMM elections. / PNA