Gipamulta og $75K si Gobert

Gipamulta sa National Basketball Association (NBA) og $75,000 si Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Go­bert tungod sa iyang aksyon nga makadaot sa integridad sa liga ug game officials.

Sa Game 4 sa Western Conference 2nd round playoffs series niadtong Lunes, Mayo 13, 2024 (PH time), nakita si Gobert nga nibag-id sa mga tudlo sa iyang kamot nga daw nag-ihap og kuwarta.

Ang gibuhat ni Gobert tataw nga nagtumbok sa nagkagrabe nga pustaanay nga naglambigit sa NBA.

“I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger,” asoy ni Gobert. / AP