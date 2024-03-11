Gipamulta’g $100K sa NBA si Gobert

Gipamulta og $100,000 sa National Basketball Association (NBA) si Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert gumikan sa gihimo niining “money sign” gamit ang iyang mga kamot atol sa ilang overtime nga kapildihan batok sa Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-104, ning bag-uhay lang.

Sa iyang gihimo, gipadayag ni Gobert nga surambaw ang mga tawag sa referee tungod sa pustaanay sa NBA.

“I’ll be the bad guy. I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way,” matod ni Gobert. / AP