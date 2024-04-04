Gisugyot nga pagdumala sa CBRT itugyan sa Cebu City

Eksperto nirekomendar sa pagbalhin sa pagdumala sa Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project gikan sa Department of Transportation ngadto sa City Government of Cebu, nga nagkanayon nga ang kalampusan sa proyekto naa sa “competent” project management.

“Let it be done by the city, by Cebu City. They are the proponents of it. Do it yourself,” tambag ni Engr. Rene Santiago, eksperto ug consultant sa mass transportation, sa usa ka interbyo human sa usa ka sesyon sa ehekutibo, nga gipatawag aron hisgutan ang mga butang nga naglibot sa proyekto kaniadtong Miyerkules, Abril 3, 2024.

Si Santiago nahinumdom sa gisulti sa World Bank niadtong 2014 nga ang BRT mapakyas, nga nag-ingon nga 50 porsyento sa isyo mao ang pagpatuman ug ang lain nga 50 porsyento sa teknikal nga aspeto.

Si Santiago niingon nga dili mahimo’ng eksklusibo’ng rota ang CBRT kon moagi kini sa Escario, tungod sa kahagip-ot sa nag-unang dalan, nga nagpasiugda sa plano alang sa Osmeña Blvd., mahimo pa nga exclusive tungod sa lapad nga lane.

“I don’t see how you can make it exclusive, that section to go to IT Park. Of course when I look at Mango Avenue it’s wider, maybe it can be exclusive,” matod ni Santiago.

Samtang, si Engr. Nigel Paul Villarete, usa ka urban planner nga nagsugod sa unang letter request sa CBRT niadtong 2008, miingon nga “ang tanan nasayop.”

Apan si Villarete niingon nga suportado gihapon niya ang CBRT project isip mode of mass transportation.

“So many things that have gone wrong, so many things that have gone astray and it’s very difficult for me to look back and say what’s that thing that is the (hardest) the most? It is cumulative. It’s so hard to correct now,” ingon siya.

“But it is still a good project. Let’s hope for this first line. I am also hoping for the Bulacao to Ayala,” siya nidugang.

Matod niya nga ang inisyal nga sugyot gikan lang sa Talamban paingon sa Ayala; hinunoa, nakita sa mga consultant nga ang rota sa Bulacao hangtod sa Ayala mas praktikal.

Si Santiago niingon nga ang BRT mahimo'ng nasukwahi sa implementasyon karon sa public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization, tungod kay adunay parehas nga prangkisa nga gihatag sa mga operator nga adunay parehas nga linya.

Si Santiago miingon nga adunay tulo ka mga kapilian alang sa CBRT nga proyekto: ang pagpadayon nga wala’y babag, pagbag-o sa pagdumala, ug ang pagtapos niini.

“We have three choices for BRT: continue business as usual, let it continue unhampered. You will probably get a product in 2028, if DOTr will be as good as they should be. But that would be a poor probability of happening based on the record for the past 10 years, it has not shown a competent project team,” matod ni Santiago. / AML