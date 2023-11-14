Gisungag sa Bucks ang Bulls

Nirehistro og 35 puntos ug 11 ka rebounds si Giannis Antetokounmpo samtang niamot sab og double-double si Bobby Portis sa kadaugan sa host Milwaukee Bucks batok sa Chicago Bulls, 118-109, ning Martes, Nobiyembre 14, 2023, sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

“He was phenomenal the whole game,” paghulagway ni Bucks coach Adrian Griffin kang Antetokounmpo.

“We needed him down the stretch, and he kind of took things in his own hands.”

Si Portis nidugang og 19 puntos ug 10 ka rebounds.

Ang bag-ong haligi sa Bucks nga si Damian Lillard nibalik na human nakapalta og duha ka mga duwa tungod sa iyang call injury.

Nakatampo si Lillard og 12 puntos alang sa kadaugan sa 3-of-17 field goal.

“I felt pretty good,” batbat ni Lillard. “If I didn’t feel good enough to play, I wouldn’t have played. But I think any time you miss time, especially when you’re already kind of behind to begin with, it’s going to have some sort of effect. But given the circumstances, I felt pretty good.”

Si Khris Middleton nidugang og 13 puntos alang sa kadaugan ug igo na kini aron mailog niya ang ikalimang dapit gikan ni Michael Redd sa Bucks career scoring list.

Gikan sa iyang pagsulod sa Bucks niadtong 2013, si Middleton nakatigom na og 11,559 puntos sa kinatibuk-an. Si Redd adunay 11,554 puntos isip sakop sa Bucks.

Nag-una sa Bucks scoring list mao si Antetokounmpo (16,575) unya nagsunod sila si Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14,211), Glenn Robinson (12,010) ug Sidney Moncrief (11,594).

“Salute to Michael Redd,” asoy ni Middleton. “He’s been a mentor of mine since I came to Milwaukee. I took over his number (No. 22) a little bit. He’s been a great person to reach out to from time to time and talk to.”

Ang Bulls gipangulohan ni Nikola Vucevic pinaagi sa iyang 26 puntos ug 12 ka rebounds, niamot og 20 puntos si Zach LaVine samtang nidugang og 16 puntos si Coby White.