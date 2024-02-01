Gisunog sa Heat ang Kings

Nanginit na’g balik ang host Miami Heat ug ilang gipangsunog ang Sacramento Kings, 115-106, ning Huwebes, Pebrero 1, 2024 (PH time) sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ang Heat, nga ningputol sa pito ka sunodsunod nilang kapildihan, gipangulohan ni Jimmy Butler pinaagi sa iyang 31 puntos.

Nidugang si Josh Richardson og kaugalingon niyang season-high 24 puntos, nitunol og 16 puntos si Bam Adebayo samtang niamot og 14 puntos si Tyler Herro alang sa Heat.

“Just remember that we are very fortunate to have a job that we get to hoop, that we get to play before so many great fans,” matod ni Butler.

“We lost control of that for a little bit, the sight that this isn’t as difficult. It could be a lot worse.”

Nirehistro ang Heat og season-high 38 assists, nga tataw’ng usa sa dakong hinungdan sa ilang kadaugan.

“The group poured a lot into the last 24 hours,” asoy ni Miami coach Erik Spoelstra.

“Poured into this process, poured into each other, poured into the solutions. I commend the group because in this day and age and in pro sports, it is tough to do that.”

Ang Kings gipangulohan ni Keegan Murray pinaagi sa iyang 33 puntos, nihatag si Domantas Sabonis og triple-double 19 puntos, 17 ka rebounds ug 13 ka assists, nitampo og 14 puntos si Kevin Huerter samtang nitunol og 13 puntos si De’Aaron Fox.

“Bottom line – give the Heat a lot of credit,” batbat ni Sacramento coach Mike Brown.

“I thought they outworked us tonight.”