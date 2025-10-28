GLoan misuporta sa Ilongga nga mamahimong abogada

Ang dalan padulong sa tinuod nga kalampusan kasagaran puno sa mga sakripisyo, kakulang sa tulog, ug kabalaka sa pinansyal.

Apan alang ni Atty. Sheila Mae Gomez, usa ka determinado nga Ilongga, ang maong journey karon nakompleto na human siyang makapasar sa bar ug makab-ot ang dugay na niyang pangandoy nga mahimong abogada.

Samtang full-time nga nagtrabaho ug nagskwle og law sa Central Philippine University (CPU), si Gomez nakasinati sa kalisod sa pagbalanse sa trabaho ug eskwela.

Sumala niya, labing lisod mao ang pag-atubang sa mga gastuhon sa pagtuon.

“I’ve been exposed to legal matters through my work, and I took up law to gain the right knowledge and prepare myself for when it’s needed,” matod ni Gomez kinsa ni-graduate sa tuig 2023 ug nakapasar sa bar sa 2024.

“I also pursued law studies to build confidence, make smarter decisions, and help others when they’re dealing with tricky legal situations. For me, becoming a lawyer isn’t just about the title—it’s a chance to stand up for justice, protect people’s rights, and make a real difference by helping others find fair solutions,” dugang niya.

Apan bisan pa nga adunay regular nga kita, ang gasto sa pagtuon sa law nagpabilin nga dakong hagit.

“Every enrollment and exam season brought anxiety,” iyang gipaambit.

“That’s when GLoan became one of my most reliable yet silent personal partner.

“It is unfortunate that loans are often seen in a negative light,” dugang niya.

“But I believe that borrowing, when done with purpose, can be a powerful tool and a smart investment, especially when it supports your education and personal growth,” sigon ni Gomez.

Ang GLoan nga usa ka digital micro-lending service nga gipaluyohan sa Fuse Financing Inc., ang lending arm sa GCash, nakahatag kaniya og tin-aw, transparent, ug dali nga serbisyo.

“There was no drama. I didn’t have to risk my relationships by borrowing from family or friends. With GLoan, I immediately saw how much I would receive and what my monthly payments would be,” saysay niya.

Karon nga opisyal na siyang abogada, si Atty. Sheila Mae Gomez mapasalamaton sa tanan nga nakatabang kaniya, ilabi na sa GLoan nga usa sa mga instrumento sa iyang ka­lampusan.

“With the support of my family, friends, and GLoan, I was able to pass the bar. And even now, as I begin this new chapter, GCash continues to be part of my financial journey,” pasabot niya.

Sa iyang mensahe alang sa uban nga nagtinguha pa sa ilang mga pangandoy, siya nitambag.

“Don’t hesitate to invest in yourself. The road is always tough, but it’s not impossible to reach your dreams.” / PR