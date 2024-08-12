Globe Business, gipalig-on ang operasyon sa seguridad sa ACEN

Ang renewable energy plans sa ACEN usa ka komplikado nga operasyon nga nanginahanglan og lig-on nga proteksyon gikan sa kritikal nga imprastraktura.

Samtang gipalapad sa ACEN ang ilang mga proyekto, mahinungdanon ang pagdumala niini sa eksperto sa seguridad.

Ang mga solusyon sa Managed Security Operations Center (MSOC) sa Globe Business nagtanyag og komprehensibo nga pamaagi sa pagdumala sa husay ug mas lig-on nga seguridad sa ACEN.

Gisiguro niini ang pagsunod sa regulasyon sa pagdumala sa kuti nga mga palibot sa Information Technology ug Operational Technology, ug pagtubag sa nagkalambo nga mga hulga sa cyber.

“We are thankful to ACEN for their trust. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge security solutions that support ACEN’s sustainable energy goals. We are here as their ally in ensuring business continuity in an increasingly hostile cyber landscape while reducing cost,” matod sa Head of Globe Business KD Dizon.

Ang Globe Business naghatag sa ACEN og access sa mga banggiitan nga propesyonal nga adunay lawom nga kahanas ug kaalam sa gikinahanglan nga plataporma.

Ang MSOC nagtanyag og 24x7x365 remote nga suporta diin naghimo sa mga solusyon sa seguridad nga mas lig-on, epektibo, efficient, ug kasaligan sa pagpanalipod sa mga kabtangan ug datos sa ACEN.

“Our efficient managed security services bring various benefits for companies like ACEN. It enhances the security posture of companies, complements their operational and infrastructure needs, and protects confidential customer data from breaches,” matod ni Dizon.

“We already had a partnership in the past with Globe Business for Managed Detection and Response. With the signing of ACEN’s Managed Security Operations Center, for us this is another step in strengthening the partnership and we are very appreciative that we have Globe Business to rely on,” matod sab sa President of ACEN Shared Services Zeeshan Pervez.

Ang pagpatuman sa serbisyo sa Globe Business alang sa ACEN nahuman na niadtong Hulyo 2024.

Ang mga kompanya sa enerhiya sama sa ACEN mahinungdanon sa pagsiguro nga ang mga Pilipino adunay access sa limpyo, kasaligan ug barato nga enerhiya.

Bisan pa sa nagkadako nga populasyon sa nasud nga 119 milyon, aduna gihapon mga 2 milyon nga mga panimalay ang kulang sa access sa kasaligan nga elektrisidad.

Ang sektor sa enerhiya sa Pilipinas nag-amot og dul-an sa 3% sa Gross Domestic Product (GDP) sa nasod.

Bisan pa nga ang nasud adunay mas ubos nga lebel sa konsumo sa enerhiya kumpara sa mga silingan sa Southeast Asia, kini nagpabilin nga net importer sa enerhiya kinsa nagprodyus og sobra sa 50% sa konsumo sa enerhiya.

Nagkahiusa ang Globe Business ug ACEN sa pag-andam alang sa usa ka mas limpyo, greener future diin nagpakita nga ang lig-on nga seguridad ug sustainable energy pweding mag-uban. / PR