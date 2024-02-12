Globe nakigtambayayong sa 15 ka unibersidad sa VisMin

Ang Globe nakigtambayayong sa 15 ka mga eskwelahan ug unibersidad sa tibuok Visayas ug Mindanao aron mahatagan og gahom ang kabatan-unan pinaagi sa bililhong praktikal nga kahibalo, mga oportunidad sa pagpalambo sa kahanas, ug eksplorasyon sa karera.

“Globe is dedicated to providing the youth of Visayas and Mindanao with tools and knowledge necessary for their future success. We aim to create a nurturing environment that fosters learning, innovation, and responsible digital citizenship,” matod ni Patrick Gloria, VP for External Affairs sa Globe

Ang Globe Hashira industry-academe nga programa nahan-ay sa tulo ka core pillars: Atin ang Opportunity, Atin ang Sustainability, ug Atin ang Connectivity.

Ang matag haligi gilaraw aron matubag ang lainlaing mga aspeto sa pag-uswag sa estudyante.

Ang Atin ang Oportunidad naghatag sa mga estudyante og direkta nga pagsinati sa kalibutan sa korporasyon sa lainlaing mga industriya sama sa engineering ug negosyo.

Dugang pa, ang Training Laboratory nagtugot sa mga hands-on nga pagkat-on sa labing bag-o nga teknolohiya sa telecom.

Ang Atin ang Sustainability nagpasiugda sa dedikasyon sa Globe sa pagmugna og malungtarong kaugmaon pinaagi sa pagpreserbar sa kinaiyahan, interbensyon sa komunidad, edukasyon, ug pagbansay sa kahanas.

Usa ka highlight niini nga haligi mao ang Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP), nga nag-edukar sa mga estudyante, magtutudlo, ug mga ginikanan sa epekto sa online nga pamatasan ug nagpasiugda sa luwas ug responsable nga paggamit sa internet.

Ang Atin ang Connectivity nagtutok sa pagpausbaw sa internet access ug digital literacy.

Ang mga mosunod nga mga eskwelahan mga kauban sa Globe ubos sa programa sa Hashira:

* Cebu Institute of Technology University

* Cebu Technological University

* Unibersidad sa Sentral Pilipinas

* La Salle University Ozamiz

* Mapua Malayan Schools Mindanao

* Mindanao State University Marawi

* Unibersidad de Zamboanga

* Unibersidad sa Mindanao Baganga

* Unibersidad sa Mindanao Davao

* Unibersidad sa Mindanao Digos

* Unibersidad sa Mindanao Mati

* Unibersidad sa Mindanao Panabo

* Unibersidad sa Mindanao Tagum

* Unibersidad sa San Carlos

* Unibersidad sa Pilipinas Iloilo

“Our engagement with 15 academic institutions across Visayas and Mindanao is a testament to our commitment to empowering the youth. By offering students direct access to practical knowledge and insights from accomplished corporate leaders, and opportunities for skills development and career exploration, we prepare them not just for the jobs of today but for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow,” matod ni Aldwin Mahusay, Senior Manager and Regional HR Business Partner sa Globe.